Santana started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a triple in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.
Santana made his fourth consecutive start since being activated off the injured list, with three of those starts in center field. Enrique Hernandez, who had been the primary center fielder before Santana's arrival, made his third straight start at second base Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Danny Santana: Homers again Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Danny Santana: Homers in debut•
-
Red Sox's Danny Santana: Contract selected, starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Danny Santana: Activation imminent•
-
Red Sox's Danny Santana: Pushing for promotion•
-
Red Sox's Danny Santana: Could surface in big leagues soon•