Santana (foot) went 2-for-5 with an RBI in his debut for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Santana moved his rehab assignment from High-A Greenville to the Triple-A WooSox, a sign that he's nearing the point where he could join Boston's roster. The 30-year-old has experience at all the non-catching positions and could be helpful at second base and the outfield. The Red Sox are currently down two infielders with Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) and Christian Arroyo (hand) on the injured list. Hernandez's injury also impacts the outfield, as he has been a regular in center field. That means Boston is relying more on Franchy Cordero, who has struggled at the dish.