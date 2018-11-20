Hernandez's contract was selected from Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This was expected, as the well-regarded prospect needed to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Hernandez flashed his upside in 2018, posting a combined 3.53 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 across 107 innings with Portland and High-A Salem. Despite the southpaw's electric stuff, his command issues (5.0 career BB/9) could ultimately land him in the bullpen long term.

