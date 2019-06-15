Hernandez was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez has thrown 5.1 innings at the major-league level but has never actually pitched in Triple-A. The 22-year-old owns an unimpressive 5.13 ERA for Double-A Portland in 40.1 innings. His poor 17.0 percent walk rate has so far outweighed his strong 31.4 percent strikeout rate.

