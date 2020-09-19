Hernandez allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Hernandez returned to the lineup after spending time on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. He thrived as a reliever during the second half of 2019 and was expected to be an important setup piece in 2020, but COVID-19 got in the way. A starter in the minors, Hernandez could have served in that role for a team that needed starters. His role for 2021 depends on how the left-hander finishes 2020 and Boston's offseason roster construction.