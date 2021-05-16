Hernandez allowed two walks and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Angels.
Hernandez recently was removed from high-leverage work, so Saturday's low-leverage outing was a chance for the reliever to put together a string of successful appearances. He's allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks over the last 2.2 innings.
