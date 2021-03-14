Hernandez allowed three walks and hit a batter over one-plus scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against Atlanta.

A slimmer version of Hernandez made his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, but the improved physique did not improve his command on this day. An inability to consistently find the zone has been the left-hander's bane since joining Boston's bullpen, but manager Alex Cora accentuated the positive with Ian Browne of MLB.com. "With Darwinzon, we need him to be aggressive in the strike zone," said Cora. "Today wasn't that. He was wild. But just like the other guys, he got his work in, it was an up and down [day]... and now we'll move on to the next one." Hernandez is expected to be a core member of the bullpen and will work the final third of games.