Hernandez (not injury related) was activated from the injured list Thursday.
Hernandez has been cleared to rejoin the Red Sox after a positive COVID-19 test sidelined him to start the season. The lefty is initially expected to work in a long relief role, though the plan is to eventually move him into the rotation. He made 29 appearances for Boston in 2019 and posted a 4.45 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB in 30.1 innings. Christian Arroyo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Works extended outing in sim game•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Likely to begin as reliever•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Could be nearing return•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Slightly behind schedule•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Getting stretched out•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Simulated game scheduled•