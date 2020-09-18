Hernandez (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The young left-hander has been sidelined by the sprained SC joint in his shoulder since late August, but he'll rejoin the Red Sox with just over a week left in the season. Hernandez has appeared in only three games this season and has yet to allow a run with seven strikeouts and three walks over 4.2 innings.

More News