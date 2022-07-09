Hernandez has pitched will in three outings for Triple-A Worcester since returning from a torn meniscus Monday.

Hernandez struck out two in a scoreless inning Saturday, giving him five strikeouts in 2.2 scoreless frames since his return. His 5.95 ERA in 19.2 innings prior to the injury was quite poor, so he'll have to continue pitching well if he's to push for a return to the big leagues.