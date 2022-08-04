The Red Sox recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
He provides Boston with a fresh arm out of the bullpen after starter Rich Hill covered only three innings in Wednesday's 6-1 loss in Houston, leaving four relievers to cover the remaining five frames. Two of those relievers -- Brayan Bello (groin) and Kaleb Ort -- were placed on the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A, respectively -- to clear room on the active roster for Hernandez, who is likely to serve as a low-leverage arm.
