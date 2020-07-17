Hernandez (illness) arrived in Boston on Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The 23-year-old previously remained in his native Venezuela after testing positive for COVID-19, but it appears he's nearing his return to the team. Hernandez apparently resumed a throwing program while away from the team, but it's unclear when he's expected to reach game readiness. His availability for Opening Day next week remains in question.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Lands on IL•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Playing catch but no travel•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Possible future closer•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Bullpen in 2020•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Viewed as bullpen option•