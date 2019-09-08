Hernandez has made eight consecutive scoreless relief appearances, giving up four hits and five walks while striking out 16 over 8.1 innings.

The walks have been recurring issue for Hernandez, who has issued 7.2 BB/9 as a member of Boston's bullpen, but that has improved to 4.2 over his eight-game scoreless run. The Red Sox haven't committed to a role for Hernandez beyond this season, per Ian Browne of MLB.com, but the minor-league starter has made an impact out of the bullpen in the major leagues. Overall, the 22-year-old left-hander has a 2.83 ERA with 23 walks and 54 strikeouts over 28.2 innings for Boston.