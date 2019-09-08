Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Becoming bullpen force
Hernandez has made eight consecutive scoreless relief appearances, giving up four hits and five walks while striking out 16 over 8.1 innings.
The walks have been recurring issue for Hernandez, who has issued 7.2 BB/9 as a member of Boston's bullpen, but that has improved to 4.2 over his eight-game scoreless run. The Red Sox haven't committed to a role for Hernandez beyond this season, per Ian Browne of MLB.com, but the minor-league starter has made an impact out of the bullpen in the major leagues. Overall, the 22-year-old left-hander has a 2.83 ERA with 23 walks and 54 strikeouts over 28.2 innings for Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Emerging in bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Working in relief•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Advances to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Lasts three innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...