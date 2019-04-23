Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Called up as 26th man
Hernandez was officially called up from Double-A Portland as the 26th man for Tuesday's nightcap against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hernandez could one day be a fixture in the Red Sox's rotation, but that won't start just yet. If he does end up making his big-league debut Tuesday, it will come in a relief role.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Moving up to big club•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Opening season at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Issues three free passes•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Fires two scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Continues scoreless run•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Future in bullpen?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran