The Red Sox recalled Hernandez from Double-A Portland on Sunday.

The Red Sox don't have a spot available in the rotation for Hernandez, one of the organization's top pitching prospects. As a result, he'll likely be in store for only a brief stay with the big club, with the Red Sox potentially leaning on him to cover multiple innings in relief Sunday against Houston to aid a taxed bullpen. Hernandez could be headed back to Portland as soon as Monday, when the Red Sox will need to open up a spot on the active roster to facilitate utility man Brock Holt's (shoulder) return from the injured list.

