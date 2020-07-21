Hernandez (illness) was cleared to rejoin the team Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Hernandez arrived in Boston on Friday, but he was officially cleared to join the team for workouts Tuesday after clearing COVID-19 protocol. He'll remain on the COVID-19 injured list, but it's encouraging to see him working with the team ahead of the regular season. The southpaw reportedly resumed a throwing program in his absence, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to take the field during game action.
