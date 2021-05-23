Hernandez struck out two and hit a batter over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

The talented yet inconsistent left-hander came on in a maximum leverage spot and delivered two big strikeouts in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Hernandez fanned Bryce Harper on three consecutive pitches. After hitting Rhys Hoskins trimmed Boston's lead to one run, Hernandez went straight to work on Brad Miller. It looked like he struck out Miller on a 1-2 pitch that the umpire didn't view as a strike, but he locked into to deliver strike three two pitches later. Hernandez is knocked for nibbling and lack of command, but he was in pure attack mode Saturday.