Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Continues scoreless run
Hernandez allowed one hit, walked one and hit two batters over three scoreless innings Friday against the Orioles.
Hernandez ran into some early trouble but worked around a walk and two hit batsmen to avoid first-inning damage. After the inning, the left-hander received some coaching from his batterymate, Christian Vazquez. "In the first inning, I was a little fast," Hernandez told Mark Feisand of MLB.com through a translator. "My mechanics were a little off. When I came into the dugout, Christian Vazquez talked to me and so did the pitching coach. They told me [to] calm down and not be so fast. Thanks to those guys, I was able to lock in and control my tempo." Hernandez is Boston's top pitching prospect and has not allowed a run in seven spring innings while striking out 10 and walking four.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...