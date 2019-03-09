Hernandez allowed one hit, walked one and hit two batters over three scoreless innings Friday against the Orioles.

Hernandez ran into some early trouble but worked around a walk and two hit batsmen to avoid first-inning damage. After the inning, the left-hander received some coaching from his batterymate, Christian Vazquez. "In the first inning, I was a little fast," Hernandez told Mark Feisand of MLB.com through a translator. "My mechanics were a little off. When I came into the dugout, Christian Vazquez talked to me and so did the pitching coach. They told me [to] calm down and not be so fast. Thanks to those guys, I was able to lock in and control my tempo." Hernandez is Boston's top pitching prospect and has not allowed a run in seven spring innings while striking out 10 and walking four.