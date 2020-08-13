Hernandez (not injury related) could be activated following this weekend's series against the Yankees according to manager Ron Roenicke, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez has been getting stretched out at Boston's alternate training site after missing a chunk of summer camp due to a positive COVID-19 test. The left-hander has been mentioned as a possible rotation option once he joins the big-league club so it's possible he could start a game for the Red Sox as early as next week.