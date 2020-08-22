Hernandez (1-0) pitched two innings while allowing a hit, walking one and striking out three as he recorded his first major league win Friday against the Orioles.
Hernandez entered the game in the fifth after Colton Brewer opened up with four shutout innings. The 24-year-old lefty didn't face much pressure in his 2020 debut as the Red Sox were already up 6-0 by the time Hernandez stepped on the mound. Regardless, the tandem of Hernandez and Brewer was pretty effective and it could force Manager Ron Roenicke to try it out at least once more during the week against the Blue Jays.
