Manager Alex Cora said he'll consider using Hernandez in high-leverage situations, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez, a minor-league starter, has been used in low-leverage situations and thrived since being called up July 16. The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine over four scoreless innings. His stuff is playing up in shorter stints. "I think it benefits him now," said Cora. "It's not like he thinks he's going five or six innings and has to set up hitters. It's, 'Just throw my best stuff and put a good swing on it. I have a pretty good chance to get you out anyway.' I think it helps him... there are going to be close situations that, yeah, we'll use Darwinzon." He may not be given save opportunities, but Hernandez could emerge as an important bullpen piece as Boston hunts for a playoff spot.