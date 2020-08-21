Manager Ron Roenicke announced Thursday that Hernandez will likely pitch in Friday's game against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Colten Brewer will get the ball to open against the Orioles, with Hernandez expected to make his season debut at some point later in the game. Hernandez was activated from the injured list earlier Thursday after being cleared to return following a positive COVID-19 test.
