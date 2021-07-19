Hernandez allowed four runs on two hits and two walks without retiring a batter in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Yankees.

Hernandez made a bad night worse when he entered a 3-0 game in the seventh inning. A single, a two-run home run and two walks later, Hernandez was off the mound. Brandon Workman made the night even worse, walking three straight -- two with the bases loaded -- and the rout was on. Hernandez had been on a good roll prior to Sunday's contest; he had allowed just three runs over 18.1 innings to finish out the first half. There's still an issue with walks (7.5 BB/9 for the season), but he'd done a much better job in that regard since early June (3.8 BB/9 over 12 innings).