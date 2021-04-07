Hernandez allowed two walks and struck out one over one scoreless inning in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over Tampa Bay.

Hernandez, who made his third appearance of the season, has walked four batters and struck out four over 2.1 innings. He's expected to be a late-inning reliever -- he entered Tuesday's contest in the eighth inning with Boston down 3-1 -- but has a history of command issues. The left-hander had a 7.7 BB/9 in 2019 and 8.6 in 2020.