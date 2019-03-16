Hernandez allowed two hits and struck out one over two scoreless innings Saturday against the Braves.

Hernandez has been terrific this spring, giving up just one run over 10 innings. He mopped up Saturday's game against the lesser-known Braves and hasn't seen the opponents' best, but he's showing promise as the team's top pitching prospect. The left-hander has walked five and struck out 12 in his 10 innings, which is representative of his production in 2018 at High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. There has been talk about him pitching as a reliever in Boston this season, but the organizational plan calls for him to remain on a starter's trajectory.

