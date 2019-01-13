Hernandez will open the 2019 season as a starter, but Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is not ruling out a move to the bullpen, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hernandez finished up 2018 as a reliever for Double-A Portland before the Venezuelan native pitched out of the bullpen in the Arizona Fall League. "We're looking at him going into the season more as a starter," Dombrowski said. "I will say that. Now I can't say later on in the year we may not put him in the bullpen. But we like him as a starter." The 22-year-old lefty might move to the bullpen the closer he gets to the majors. Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports there is a strong belief within the organization of that happening.