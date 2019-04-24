Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Portland following Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Hernandez made his MLB debut in the second game of the twin bill and provided the Red Sox with a much-needed fresh arm out of the bullpen. He covered 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out four. The lefty will now head back to the minors to continue his development as a starter but could get a look in the big-league rotation at some point if Hector Velazquez proves to be an unsatisfactory replacement for the injured Nathan Eovaldi (elbow).

More News
Our Latest Stories