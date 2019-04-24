Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Heads back to Double-A
Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Portland following Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Hernandez made his MLB debut in the second game of the twin bill and provided the Red Sox with a much-needed fresh arm out of the bullpen. He covered 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out four. The lefty will now head back to the minors to continue his development as a starter but could get a look in the big-league rotation at some point if Hector Velazquez proves to be an unsatisfactory replacement for the injured Nathan Eovaldi (elbow).
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Called up as 26th man•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Moving up to big club•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Opening season at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Issues three free passes•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Fires two scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Continues scoreless run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...