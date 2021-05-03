Hernandez allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless sixth inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hernandez has bounced back after a disastrous outing April 22 against the Mariners, when he took the loss after allowing a three-run home run to Mitch Haniger. He's struck out eight without a walk over the three appearances since that game. The left-hander is mixing in more breaking balls, so that opponents can't sit on his heat, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Boston manager Alex Cora said he's learning where his fastball plays best and to attack those areas. That could earn him more work in high-leverage situations, the manager added.