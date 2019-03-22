Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Issues three free passes
Hernandez turned in a scoreless inning of work but walked three batters on Thursday.
Hernandez is fighting for one of the three remaining bullpen sports with the big league club. While he has 12 strikeouts in 11 innings of work this spring, he has also issued eight free passes. Hernandez is just 22-years-old and has pitched only five games above Single-A, so it's likely the team will opt to give him more time to develop in the minors.
