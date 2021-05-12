Hernandez (0-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over a third of an inning against Oakland.

Hernandez entered a 1-1 game after Nathan Eovaldi's six strong innings and walked the first batter faced. Two singles later, the Athletics plated a run, then he was charged with a second run with Adam Ottavino on the mound. Hernandez, who's had issues with command throughout his career, threw just seven strikes among his 16 pitches. Manager Alex Cora admitted he's still figuring out the late-inning rotation of relievers. "We're searching," Cora told Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. "You've seen it. Obviously, we do feel very comfortable with some of the guys back there... But we need [others] to be more consistent. When that happens, the structure is gonna be a lot easier." During spring training, Hernandez was pegged as someone that could pitch the final third of games, but his 8.5 BB/9 and inconsistency is hard to trust.