The Red Sox placed Hernandez (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez's move to the IL comes a week and a half after he was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The lefty remains in his native Venezuela and has reportedly resumed a throwing program, but he'll still need to submit two negative test results before being able to join the Red Sox for summer camp. Hernandez doesn't look like he'll be ready to go for Boston's season opener July 24 versus the Orioles.