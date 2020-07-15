The Red Sox placed Hernandez (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez's move to the IL comes a week and a half after he was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The lefty remains in his native Venezuela and has reportedly resumed a throwing program, but he'll still need to submit two negative test results before being able to join the Red Sox for summer camp. Hernandez doesn't look like he'll be ready to go for Boston's season opener July 24 versus the Orioles.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Playing catch but no travel•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Possible future closer•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Bullpen in 2020•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Viewed as bullpen option•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Reaches workload limit•