Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Lasts three innings
Hernandez (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out seven across three innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rangers.
Hernandez struck out the side in the first inning, but quickly ran intro trouble from there. He surrendered walks to consecutive batters in the second inning, both of which came around to score. In the following frame, he allowed three walks, two of which ultimately crossed the plate. This start matched his profile from the minor leagues, as he had managed a 31 percent strikeout rate but suffered from a 17 percent walk rate in 40.1 innings with Double-A Portland. The Red Sox continue to search for a viable fifth starter in the absence of Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), and if they stick with Hernandez he'll likely draw his next start Sunday at Baltimore.
