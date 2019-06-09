Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Leading option for Tuesday's start
Hernandez is viewed as a candidate to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers in Boston, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez was scratched from his scheduled turn this weekend at Double-A Portland for no apparent injury-related reason, suggesting the Red Sox are looking to promote him when a fifth starter is next needed Tuesday. The young lefty turned in a promising MLB debut in long relief back on April 23, but he's largely struggled this season with Portland, posting a 5.13 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 40.1 innings. He'll thus make for a risky streaming option if he gets the nod Tuesday, and there's a good possibility the Red Sox put a cap on his workload even if he performs well the first time through the order.
