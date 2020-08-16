Hernandez (not injury related) is expected to begin as a reliever once he rejoins the Red Sox's roster but could slot into the rotation after that, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

In a perfect world, Hernandez would pitch in relief full time, but 2020 has been less-than ideal for Boston, whose starting rotation is 29th in ERA (6.95), last in WHIP (1.78) and last in batting average against (.302). That's the area with the most immediate need. Hernandez came through the system as a starter and is being stretched out as a reliever with length. "I would think at the beginning as a reliever and maybe try to build him up a little bit better there also," manager Ron Roenicke said. "And then if he slips into that starting role, then we'll try to do that." Hernandez is scheduled to throw three innings in his next start at Boston's alternate training site in Pawtucket and is expected to be activated this week.