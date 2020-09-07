Hernandez (shoulder) resumed playing catch last week and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Philadelphia, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez was diagnosed with a sprained SC joint in his left shoulder and was subsequently placed on the injured list Aug. 31, but the Red Sox never seemed to fear he would be in store for a lengthy absence. However, Hernandez had seen his velocity decline a couple ticks in his final relief appearance prior to being shut down, so the Red Sox may need to see him make progress on that front in his subsequent throwing sessions before the team considers activating him. Boston had planned to give Hernandez a look as a starter at some point in the second half of the season, but the injury may put those plans on hold until 2021.