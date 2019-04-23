The Red Sox plan to recall Hernandez from Double-A Portland to serve as the 26th man for the second game of their doubleheader Tuesday with the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

One of the more heralded arms in Boston's farm system, Hernandez has built on an impressive showing in spring training through his first two turns in the Portland rotation, posting a 1.80 ERA while striking out 15 in 10 innings. Though the Red Sox are continuing to develop him as a starter, he could make his MLB debut out of the bullpen during Tuesday's nightcap. With starter Hector Velazquez likely to have a pitch limit in place as he transitions from a relief role to the rotation, Hernandez could be asked to eat some innings out of the bullpen once Velazquez exits. It's likely that Hernandez will be sent back to Double-A once the twin bill is completed.