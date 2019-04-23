Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Moving up to big club
The Red Sox plan to recall Hernandez from Double-A Portland to serve as the 26th man for the second game of their doubleheader Tuesday with the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
One of the more heralded arms in Boston's farm system, Hernandez has built on an impressive showing in spring training through his first two turns in the Portland rotation, posting a 1.80 ERA while striking out 15 in 10 innings. Though the Red Sox are continuing to develop him as a starter, he could make his MLB debut out of the bullpen during Tuesday's nightcap. With starter Hector Velazquez likely to have a pitch limit in place as he transitions from a relief role to the rotation, Hernandez could be asked to eat some innings out of the bullpen once Velazquez exits. It's likely that Hernandez will be sent back to Double-A once the twin bill is completed.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Opening season at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Issues three free passes•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Fires two scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Continues scoreless run•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Future in bullpen?•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal