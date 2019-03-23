The Red Sox optioned Hernandez to Double-A Portland on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez was never viewed as a legitimate challenger for an Opening Day roster spot, but he stuck around in big-league camp longer than anticipated after holding his own during Grapefruit League play. Over 11 innings this spring, Hernandez held opposing batters to a .184 average while recording 12 strikeouts. He'll enter 2019 as one of the top pitching prospects in a depleted farm system.

