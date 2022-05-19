Hernandez underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus Thursday and will be out indefinitely, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester earlier this week with a MLC sprain, but he apparently also suffered a torn meniscus. It's unclear how long Hernandez will be sidelined, but he shouldn't be expected back anytime soon.
