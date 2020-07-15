Hernandez (illness) is playing catch at home in Venezuela but still needs to be cleared to travel, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 before reporting to summer camp and needs to pass several protocols before traveling to Boston. With just 10 days before the start of the season, it's unlikely Hernandez will be ready for Opening Day. The left-hander is expected to be a key bullpen member once he's ready to contribute.