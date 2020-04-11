Hernandez could evolve into the Red Sox's closer in 2021, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez, a minor league starter, was needed in Boston's bullpen last year and thrived in the role, striking out 50 over 27.1 innings as a reliever. The 23-year-old left-hander will return to the 'pen in 2020, when Brandon Workman is set to close out games. However, Workman becomes an unrestricted free agent following the season, and he has a limited track record as a closer. The Red Sox feel Hernandez, who walked 7.7 batters nine innings in 2019, will make the necessary adjustments and throw more strikes as he matures.