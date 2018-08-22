Hernandez was promoted to Double-A Portland on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez compiled a 3.56 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 101 innings (23 starts) with High-A Salem before earning a promotion to the Sea Dogs. While the 21-year-old southpaw has flashed electric stuff in the lower minors, shaky command (career 5.0 BB/9) has kept him from reaching his ceiling and could ultimately land him in the bullpen long term.

