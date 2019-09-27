Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Reaches workload limit
Hernandez has been shut down for workload reasons, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Hernandez's 87.2 innings this season are less than the 107.0 he threw last year, but the Red Sox have nevertheless determined that he's done for the year. 30.1 of those innings came at the big-league level, where he had mixed results. His 4.45 ERA and 2.76 FIP tell widely differing stories, and he struck out an excellent 38.8 percent of opposing hitters but walked batters at a 17.7 percent clip. The 22-year-old is expected to continue pitching in a relief role next season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Shutdown coming•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Becoming bullpen force•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Emerging in bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Working in relief•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Advances to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...