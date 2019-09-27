Play

Hernandez has been shut down for workload reasons, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Hernandez's 87.2 innings this season are less than the 107.0 he threw last year, but the Red Sox have nevertheless determined that he's done for the year. 30.1 of those innings came at the big-league level, where he had mixed results. His 4.45 ERA and 2.76 FIP tell widely differing stories, and he struck out an excellent 38.8 percent of opposing hitters but walked batters at a 17.7 percent clip. The 22-year-old is expected to continue pitching in a relief role next season.

