Hernandez was recalled from Double-A Portland ahead of his scheduled start against the Rangers on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez's only big-league appearance to date came in long relief back in late April. The 22-year-old owns a poor 5.13 ERA in 40.1 innings for Portland this season, striking out an impressive 31.4 percent of opposing batters but walking far too many (17.0 percent). Ryan Brasier was placed on the bereavement list.