Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Hernandez missed a month and a half at Worcester due to a torn meniscus but returned to game action early last week. The southpaw allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six in 3.1 scoreless innings over four appearances in the minors after returning to full health, and he'll rejoin the major-league club after Josh Winckowski (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
