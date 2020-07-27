Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Monday that Hernandez (COVID-19) isn't close to returning from the injured list, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Hernandez has cleared all COVID-19-related protocols and rejoined the Red Sox for workouts last week, but the young lefty still needs additional time to ramp up after missing most of summer camp. He threw a bullpen session at the Red Sox's alternate training site in Pawtucket over the weekend, so the next hurdle he'll need to clear will be facing hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game. Based on Roenicke's comments, don't expect Hernandez to be activated from the IL until next week at the soonest.