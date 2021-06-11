Hernandez (1-2) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in one inning to earn the win Thursday versus Houston.

Hernandez gave up a solo shot to Jose Altuve in the sixth inning, but Boston rallied for five runs to take the lead in the bottom of the frame. That lead held up, and Hernandez picked up his first win in 24 appearances this year. The reliever has a 3.15 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB -- he's been far from dominant, but he's allowed just two homers in 20 innings. The southpaw has added eight holds and a blown save.