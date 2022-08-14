Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 25-year-old was promoted by the Red Sox last week and surrendered 11 runs with a 3:6 K:BB across three frames in three appearances. Hernandez will now return to Worcester, where he has a 4.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB over 25 innings this season.

