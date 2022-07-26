Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A and saw his first big-league action of the season over the past couple weeks, and he allowed five earned runs with a 6:2 K:BB across four outings. The 25-year-old will now return to Worcesther, where he has a 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB over 23 innings.
