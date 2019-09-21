Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Shutdown coming
Hernandez will be available to pitch this weekend against Tampa Bay and then shut down, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hernandez served in the bullpen for Boston, a new role for the left-hander who is not accustomed to pitching on back-to-back days. Manager Alex Cora said the team views Hernandez as a reliever moving forward. The 22-year-old emerged as a sometimes-effective relief pitcher, posting a 4.07 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.
