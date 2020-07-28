Hernandez (illness) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez missed nearly the entirety of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19. His season debut is reportedly not imminent.
